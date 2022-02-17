2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,999

Cozy starter home awaits its new owners. Recently replaced Water Heater, Furnace, Roof(1year old), Hardwood floors, new lament flooring, Updated cabinets in kitchen & refrigerator stays. Freshly painted throughout home. Leading off the kitchen is a Large sunroom overlooking large level fenced Yard. Bathroom updated & basement with a lot of room for storage. Bonus room in basement with closet that can be utilized as a sleeping area or office. AS IS & SELLERS TO DO NO REPAIRS. Please use special sales contract when submitting an offer. Sellers will provide Occupancy Permit.