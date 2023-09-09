Luxury awaits in this like new 2 bed + den condo w/ over 1800 sf in the heart of Kirkwood! The beautiful building entry leads to the elevator taking you to the 1st floor entrance. A stunning foyer w/ rounded wall opens to large open floor plan. The kitchen features custom cabinetry w/ center island, tile backsplash, gas cooktop, double ovens, built in microwave & SS fridge. The dining area is open to the kitchen w/ custom chandelier. The expansive LR features floor to ceiling windows & fireplace w/ built in shelving & wood mantle. Off the LR is a den, perfect for an office/library. The sunlit master suite features floor to ceiling windows w/ a view of the balcony, large bathroom w/ double sinks, walk in glass shower & customized closet. A second bedroom w/ double closets & full bath w/ tub/shower combo complete the unit. Relax on your large balcony, in view from main living areas & master suite. Hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, 2 assigned parking spaces & storage unit.