2 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $130,000

Amazing opportunity! Previous Buyers loan fell through! If you missed ot the first time - this fabulous updated condo available again! Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo located near Gravois Bluffs in Fenton. Third floor unit w/ vaulted ceilings, ceilings fans, bamboo floors, brick wood-burning fireplace, open floor plan and deck w/ storage closet overlooking the community pool and clubhouse. Beautiful kitchen w/ gleaming granite counter tops, dining area, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances including a new Amana side by side refrigerator and new range. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private updated bath including a linen closet. Second bedroom is spacious w/ two closets. Garage? Check! This unit is one of the few that has a PRIVATE GARAGE & more storage in the LL of the building! Private laundry hookups w/ Washer & dryer that stay with the condo. Window replaced in 2020. Water, sewer and trash all included in this low monthly HOA fee.