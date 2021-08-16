2 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $449,500

Soaring ceilings greet you as you enter this fabulous free-standing villa. A combination of an open floor plan, plenty of natural light & unique cork flooring throughout most of the main floor will have you feeling at home. The main floor includes an office with generous storage closet (can be converted into an add. bedroom), powder room, laundry, & master suite with an amazing & huge walk in closet, all complimenting the open kitchen, dining & living space. Just off the kitchen, step outside to a tranquil secluded garden deck complete with a natural gas grill. The lower level includes a work out room, expansive family living area, second bedroom & full bath as well as storage galore. Still in need of storage, the oversized 2 car garage has space to store gear as well as a car charging station. The seller’s keen attention to detail shine in the meticulously maintained space & many other customizations made during the build. Conveniently located, easy access all St. Louis has to offer.