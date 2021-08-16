 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $449,500

2 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $449,500

2 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $449,500

Soaring ceilings greet you as you enter this fabulous free-standing villa. A combination of an open floor plan, plenty of natural light & unique cork flooring throughout most of the main floor will have you feeling at home. The main floor includes an office with generous storage closet (can be converted into an add. bedroom), powder room, laundry, & master suite with an amazing & huge walk in closet, all complimenting the open kitchen, dining & living space. Just off the kitchen, step outside to a tranquil secluded garden deck complete with a natural gas grill. The lower level includes a work out room, expansive family living area, second bedroom & full bath as well as storage galore. Still in need of storage, the oversized 2 car garage has space to store gear as well as a car charging station. The seller’s keen attention to detail shine in the meticulously maintained space & many other customizations made during the build. Duplicate listing of MLS #21056060.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News