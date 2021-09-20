2 Bedroom Home in University City - $149,000

Wait until you see this gem! Rehabbed from the top down to perfection! In the last 18 months everything has been done for you! New Plumbing throughout including NEW Sewer Lateral and Water service! NEW Electrical throughout... including a NEW Panel! NEW Roof! NEW HVAC, as well as, NEW Insulation! Floors were refinished and NEW Carpeting installed! All work has been permitted and inspected by University City. ***2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath, with a Full size Basement and beautiful Kitchen with NEW Stainless Steel appliances & Quartz Counters, is yours to enjoy in your 'almost' new, old house! Come and see us today!