 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in University City - $149,000

2 Bedroom Home in University City - $149,000

2 Bedroom Home in University City - $149,000

Wait until you see this gem! Rehabbed from the top down to perfection! In the last 18 months everything has been done for you! New Plumbing throughout including NEW Sewer Lateral and Water service! NEW Electrical throughout... including a NEW Panel! NEW Roof! NEW HVAC, as well as, NEW Insulation! Floors were refinished and NEW Carpeting installed! All work has been permitted and inspected by University City. ***2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath, with a Full size Basement and beautiful Kitchen with NEW Stainless Steel appliances & Quartz Counters, is yours to enjoy in your 'almost' new, old house! Come and see us today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News