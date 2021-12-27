2 Bedroom Home in University City - $220,000

-
HURRY HURRY .... THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU WITH YOUR FINAL TOUCHES. IT IS LOCATED IN QUIET WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD, JUST MINUTES FROM HIGHWAY 64, CLAYTON BUSINESS AND SHOPPING AREA . IT WANT BE ON THE MARKET FOR LONG. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 9/11/21. This property is being sold in AS IS condition the seller will not do any repairs, inspections .
