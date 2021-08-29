2 Bedroom Home in University City - $425,000

Welcome to this renovated Condo unit in the historic U City area, close to Clayton, Washington University, tons of restaurants & office buildings. This 1630 square feet unit has a secured entry for your added peace of mind. As you walk in, you are greeted by a Den to your left & a spacious Living room to your right. The large kitchen offers high end appliances, Dark 42 inch custom cabinetry, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances & a pantry with built-ins. The master bedroom has a luxurious en-suite bathroom & two closets with custom built in shelving. The Condo also features plantation shutters through out, wood floors, built-ins in all closets, recessed lights, built-in speakers, an updated second bedroom/bathroom, in-unit laundry, covered parking spot in the garage & tons of storage as well. Other amenities include elevator access, secured building, intercom, close access to restaurants/cafe and much more.