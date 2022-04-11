Exquisite condo located minutes from Clayton. This fresh 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo has an open floor plan with hardwood floors a lovely fireplace and a bay window with plantation shutters. The updated kitchen has high-end appliances, double ovens, pantry, tile backsplash and corian countertops. The wonderful laundry room has ample storage and a sink. The gracious master suite and full bath includes a separate tub, shower and expansive vanity. The 2nd bedroom is lovely with a built in murphy bed and wonderful hall bath. Don't miss the large guest closet that was also used as an office. As an added bonus enjoy the expansive patio and level yard.
2 Bedroom Home in University City - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
Former slugger relates how he told manager La Russa it would be 'dumb' not to take rookie Pujols onto the team.
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Reliever celebrates first major league win as bullpen again excels
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
Cardinals' home has become even less hospitable to hitters and home runs, seeing a plunge in runs per game in 2021. But is it an advantage to build on?
Missouri's junior senator is blocking appointments to the Department of Defense, making the country weaker.