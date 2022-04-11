 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in University City - $499,000

Exquisite condo located minutes from Clayton. This fresh 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo has an open floor plan with hardwood floors a lovely fireplace and a bay window with plantation shutters. The updated kitchen has high-end appliances, double ovens, pantry, tile backsplash and corian countertops. The wonderful laundry room has ample storage and a sink. The gracious master suite and full bath includes a separate tub, shower and expansive vanity. The 2nd bedroom is lovely with a built in murphy bed and wonderful hall bath. Don't miss the large guest closet that was also used as an office. As an added bonus enjoy the expansive patio and level yard.

