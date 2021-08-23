 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $134,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $134,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $134,000

BACK ACTIVE--No Fault of Seller or Unit. Fabulous second floor condominium in Valley Park's Enchanted Forest complex. The 2- bedroom 2-bath unit is updated and well maintained, with ample storage throughout. The open floorplan living room/dining room features newer laminate flooring and sliding doors opening to a lovely balcony. The updated kitchen has a striking glass mosaic backsplash, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinetry and granite countertops. A large walk-in pantry includes an in-unit laundry with washer/dryer included. The spacious master suite is carpeted, and the updated master bath includes newer cabinetry, tile flooring and granite-topped vanity. A second bedroom is bright and welcoming, and the nearby full bath is boasts beautiful cabinetry, vanity and flooring. A storage closet is located off the balcony, and Enchanted Forest offers ample parking near the building, with additional reserved spaces may be available at a monthly fee.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News