2 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $190,000

This property is a diamond in the ruff. Could be renovated or would be ideal for new construction. Do you have your design caps on, great here is your perfect opportunity in Webster Groves in the delightful Tuxedo Park area. If your buyer wants a cozy cottage, this could be yours or if there is a need for new construction, with the space you desire, this could be yours. House has newer windows, roof and some systems. Just give us a call for more information. Property is being Sold in AS IS condition, NO warranties or guarantees from the sellers.