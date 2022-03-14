Welcome to Tuxedo Park! This century-old home connects old-time charm and modern life. Outside you will find Victorian fish-scale shingles, a large front porch, and a swing to soothe your soul. Upon entering you will be greeted by a bright foyer, living room, light-filled dining room with large bay windows, kitchen with a breakfast bar, a bonus sunroom with closeable French doors, and a half bath. Continuing on upstairs you will be greeted by two nice size bedrooms, an additional sleeping area perfect for a nursery or child’s room, and a full bath. Off the sunroom walk out on the large back deck and enjoy a fully fenced private backyard, as well as a huge front and side yard, and driveway. This yard is HUGE, but if you need more space draw up the addition of your dreams and still have a big yard! This neighborhood is full of kids and within walking distance to Avery Elementary. Location is in close proximity to major highways, all while experiencing the charm Webster Groves.
2 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $346,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, represented the city and other parts of north St. Louis County in the Missouri Legislature from 2017 to 2019, when she became policy director for County Executive Sam Page.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
KMOV (Channel 4) management told staff earlier this week that the station plans to relocate and is considering a location outside the city, sources said.
Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
Legalization supporters assert the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign would, if successful, give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales.
Here are possible names Mizzou could explore for its fifth head-coaching search in 16 years, including a few with local connections.
Prosecutors say the former principal, Cornelius Green, used money stolen from his school to pay his friend to kill Joceyln Peters, a teacher, in 2016.