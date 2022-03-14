 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $346,000

Welcome to Tuxedo Park! This century-old home connects old-time charm and modern life. Outside you will find Victorian fish-scale shingles, a large front porch, and a swing to soothe your soul. Upon entering you will be greeted by a bright foyer, living room, light-filled dining room with large bay windows, kitchen with a breakfast bar, a bonus sunroom with closeable French doors, and a half bath. Continuing on upstairs you will be greeted by two nice size bedrooms, an additional sleeping area perfect for a nursery or child’s room, and a full bath. Off the sunroom walk out on the large back deck and enjoy a fully fenced private backyard, as well as a huge front and side yard, and driveway. This yard is HUGE, but if you need more space draw up the addition of your dreams and still have a big yard! This neighborhood is full of kids and within walking distance to Avery Elementary. Location is in close proximity to major highways, all while experiencing the charm Webster Groves.

