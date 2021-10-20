 Skip to main content
2 Chainz
Preakness Stakes Horse Race

2 Chainz performs during the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Rapper 2 Chainz embarks on a late fall tour with DJ Drama celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape “T.R.U. REALigion.” The quick run kicks off Nov. 23 in Chicago with a handful of dates following in Myrtle Beach, SC (Nov. 26), Atlanta, GA (Nov. 28) and Silver Spring, Md. (Nov. 30).

Click here for the full schedule.

 

