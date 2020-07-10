2. Fruit picking

Summer brings a bounty of fresh fruit, and we visited Eckerts Farm in Belleville to pick blackberries. Peaches also will be ripened and ready soon. We wore masks when we got our tickets at the check-in booth and on the wagon ride into the fields. Masks are not required while picking fruit. It brought back childhood memories for me while we picked blackberries from their prickly bushes under the hot sun. You can buy your field access pass online (children under 2 are free) in advance to secure a time slot. There were hand washing stations for guests to use prior to picking. It’s best to check their crop update online before finalizing plans.
