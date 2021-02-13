2. How will they score more runs?

The biggest question entering spring training last year remains a pivotal concern 12 months later — and it’s even phrased the same. The Cardinals’ chronic difficulty generating runs by delivering power has been an anchor on an elite defense and keen pitching. They have been the lowest-scoring playoff team in each of the past two Octobers, and they have scored three or fewer runs in 92 of their past 220 games. They are 20-72 in those games, 4-25 (.138) in 2020. The pressure is on hitting coach Jeff Albert, who returns for a third season as leader of a staff that also includes run production coach Patrick Elkins. Albert’s concepts must connect with hitters, draw out the production expected. The addition of Arenado gives the Cardinals’ lineup length, protects Goldschmidt, and alleviates strain on Paul DeJong to provide cleanup power and Carlson to carry responsibility beyond his experience. It cannot cover for a subpar outfield. Cue the creativity. Spring gives the Cardinals a chance to workshop and test-drive a matchup-oriented lineup at as many as four positions if everyday starters do not emerge. After two years of trying to add offense, the Cardinals will see if it’s greater to go with the sum of their parts.