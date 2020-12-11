20. Host your own cooking show

I’ve been doing Zoom baking lessons for a while to teach others how to make bread, but for Hanukkah, I’m going to do a Latke Zoom for family and friends. Generally, I seem to be the only one in the family who makes them from scratch. We usually would get together for dinner one evening and make them for everyone. This year, they’ll get to learn how to do it themselves.
— Cynthia Levin, Town and Country
