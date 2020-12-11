 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20. Host your own cooking show
0 comments

20. Host your own cooking show

  • 0
host your own cooking show.jpg

I’ve been doing Zoom baking lessons for a while to teach others how to make bread, but for Hanukkah, I’m going to do a Latke Zoom for family and friends. Generally, I seem to be the only one in the family who makes them from scratch. We usually would get together for dinner one evening and make them for everyone. This year, they’ll get to learn how to do it themselves.

— Cynthia Levin, Town and Country

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports