20: I Fratellini
Spaghetti with lobster tail, butter, garlic and shallots at I Fratellini

I Fratellini is the longest-tenured of Zoë Robinson’s trio of acclaimed Clayton establishments, and it remains vital after two decades thanks to the elegant Italian fare overseen by chef Ny Vongsaly and Robinson’s own inimitable style.

Robinson can feel I Fratellini’s magic as soon as she steps inside: “The smell of garlic always hits me when I’m walking in the door.”

Intimacy is the key, Robinson believes: a 12-table restaurant where you can hear the pots clanging and the fish sizzling in the open kitchen; the familiar staff; the candles and the warm lighting.

“And every time I walk in the door, I tell (my staff), ‘Turn the lights down and turn the music up,’” she said.

(I Fratellini has been temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It recently announced a projected spring or summer reopening.) 

— Ian Froeb

