20: Nippon Tei

When Ann Bognar opened Nippon Tei in 2001, she counted few other Japanese restaurants in the area — “I think less than ten,” she said.

From the beginning, though, Nippon Tei forged its own path, featuring a fusion approach that incorporated the cuisine of Bognar’s native Thailand alongside sushi and other Japanese fare.

Nippon Tei has continued to evolve over its two decades. It dropped the “fusion” term from the sign outside the restaurant after six or seven years, Bognar said.

Her son, Nick, added a ramen concept in 2015; after leaving St. Louis for a little while, he then returned and has transformed the sushi program.

“Actually, I have learned from my young staff that are working right now, and I have fun with them,” Ann Bognar said.

She is also seeing customers who first visited Nippon Tei when they were children.

“And now they're 30, you know,” she said, “… and (they) have their own family and have their own kids, and they train their kids to eat Japanese food and Thai food and stuff like that.”

— Ian Froeb