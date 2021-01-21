200: The state of Missouri

Happy Birthday, Missouri! It's a big one for the Show-Me State. Aug. 10 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri's entry as the 24th state into the United States. The State Historical Society, under the banner of Missouri 2021, has coordinated events to celebrate the bicentennial throughout the year.

The public can take part in Missouri 2021 Presents, a live program via Zoom at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month through July. Each month will feature a different subject with guests from nearly 200 local, regional and statewide projects taking part in the festivities. February's focus will be on how the various arts are participating in the bicentennial.

On Aug. 7, a daylong celebration is planned for the state's first historic Capitol at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. The Statehood Day commemoration will be at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on the big day, Tuesday, Aug. 10.