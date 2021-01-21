200: The state of Missouri

Happy Birthday, Missouri! It's a big one for the Show-Me State. Aug. 10 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri's entry as the 24th state into the United States. The State Historical Society, under the banner of Missouri 2021, has coordinated events to celebrate the bicentennial throughout the year.
The public can take part in Missouri 2021 Presents, a live program via Zoom at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month through July. Each month will feature a different subject with guests from nearly 200 local, regional and statewide projects taking part in the festivities. February's focus will be on how the various arts are participating in the bicentennial.
On Aug. 7, a daylong celebration is planned for the state's first historic Capitol at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. The Statehood Day commemoration will be at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on the big day, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Bicentennial events and projects are focused in three areas: community engagement projects; statewide opportunities to learn about the history, life, and culture of Missouri; and local and regional commemorative projects. These include special museum and library exhibits, a time capsule project, a quilt created for the bicentennial, a mural and a statewide ice cream social.
The weekend before the statehood ceremony, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, the University of Missouri at Columbia and the Center for Missouri Studies will host a family-friendly festival featuring music, arts and culture from around the state. The theme for the Missouri State Fair will also be the bicentennial.
"We just really want to bring people together and reflect on our diversity in the state and celebrate the uniqueness that makes Missouri special," said Beth Pike, spokeswoman for Missouri 2021.
More information and details about the yearlong activities for the bicentennial is available at Missouri2021.org.
— Aisha Sultan