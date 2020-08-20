2020 Girls Volleyball Previews – 5 Players to Watch

Morgan Isenberg, sr., Lafayette
This 6-foot middle hitter was a steady presence as the Lancers posted a 31-9-2 record and finished second in Class 4 last season. Isenberg will be a go-to option after Lafayette’s top two hitters graduated and she along with fellow seniors Lexi Basler and Jenny Nguyen will be counted on to provide leadership in a Covid-19-shortened campaign. Isenberg, who didn’t play club, will look to build on her 1.81 kills and 1.07 blocks averages. Isenberg, a three-year varsity player, will form a potent one-two attacking combination with sophomore Jordyn Lochmann (1.72 kills last season).
Kennedy Lane, jr., St. Pius X
A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, she formed a dangerous one-two attacking combo with senior Caly Otec that led the Lancers to a 25-5-2 record and a second-place finish in Class 2 last season. With Otec gone, Lane becomes the team’s top offensive option after averaging 4.88 kills last season, but she will be joined up front with several new attackers that should keep the opposing block honest. Look for improvement in Lane’s passing game as she worked to become a strong six-rotation player. The biggest question for the Lancers comes at setter with the graduation of Molly Bange, but St. Pius has three players that should vie for playing time and Lane’s ability to hit with power and touch should ease the transition.
Belle Monaco, sr., O'Fallon Christian
The undisputed go-to attacking option for an Eagles team that went 25-8-1, this 5-foot-10 outside hitter is plenty motivated to build on a season that ended in sectionals in a tough match with eventual Class 2 champion Hermann. Monaco, a McKendree recruit, averaged 4.13 kills, led the Eagles in aces (39) and serve receive and had 182 digs. Monaco will provide solid leadership along with setter Addison Lyon, a Missouri recruit who missed most of last season with a medical condition, and libero Josie Villard. Monaco improved her quickness and agility in the offseason, which should yield results on both the front and back rows.
Madison Scheer, jr., Eureka
A standout since her freshman year when she helped power the Wildcats to the Class 4 state title, Scheer is eager to prove she can be one of the area’s best six-rotation players as well as a feared attacker. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, she led the Wildcats last season to a 19-10 record averaging 3.95 kills and was a leader in serve receive. Scheer, the lone holdover from the 2018 championship squad, will be counted on to lead a young but talented team through a tough, Covid-19-shortened schedule. While she will be the go-to attacker, Scheer will depend on a versatile and athletic supporting cast to step up and keep the opposing block honest.
Audrey Weber, sr., St. Dominic
A returning All-Metro first teamer, this hard to contain 5-10 outside hitter was the Crusaders’ go-to attacker. Weber was one of the area’s kills leaders averaging 4.60 a game in leading St. Dominic to a 26-9 record. A strong all-around player, she had 140 digs, led the team in kill percentage and put down 23 aces while excelling in serve-receive. St. Dominic returns virtually its entire team from last season, so Weber – a four-year varsity performer – will be reunited with setter Rachel Schipper along with middle hitters Grace Catlett and McKinley Curran along with libero Olivia Skiljan, who is a three-year varsity player, forming a solid core to a team with high expectations this season.
