2021 Eduation

The latest round of school closures in the city was postponed last spring when the pandemic hit.
A Kansas man was born shortly before World War II when Americans willingly rationed supplies and sent their children to fight in wars, but, according to his obituary "he died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another."
Missouri's director of Health and Senior Services expects the vaccine to be available to the general public by mid-April or early May.
The suspect, identified Monday as 28-year-old Mark Brewer, was pronounced dead at the scene of the weekend shooting at a storage facility.
Miklasz starts Monday, Savard comes aboard next month.
Outside options: Five newly available free-agent hitters who could give Cardinals a needed complement (or more)
Dahl and Rosario are obvious outfielders for the Cardinals to consider as they search for offense. But there are others. Also: Gant finalizes deal for 2021.
Architects detailed plans for a new stand-alone team store and outdoor pavilion south of Market Street.
Cardinals present contracts to Flaherty, Bader, Hicks, Reyes and Gant to maintain control while removing Brebbia and Ravelo from roster.
St. Louis County suspends a fifth business; appeals court demands response from judge who blocked restaurant suit
Whalen’s Bar, in Normandy, was ordered to shut down on Thursday.
Haven Sooter struck an SUV driven by a 73-year-old woman while he was street racing another driver in Frontenac in 2016.