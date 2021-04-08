 Skip to main content
2021 St. Louis Bach Festival
2021 St. Louis Bach Festival

When Through April 18 • Where bachsociety.org • How much Free; registration required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Celebrating its 80th season, the Bach Society of St. Louis hosts a fully virtual Bach Festival featuring new collaborations, educational opportunities and musical performances, nine events in all. Highlights include “Bach in the Garden” in partnership with the Missouri Botanical Garden, a radio broadcast of J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion on Classic 107.3 FM and “Bach Talks: “St. John Passion” a visually interactive four-part series on the history and significance of “St. John Passion.” Attendance for all events is free with registration. By Eric Meyer

 

