24-inch monitor

For the first couple of months of working from home, I sat hunched over my laptop, squinting at the tiny screen, furiously toggling among apps and browsers, very much missing my dual-monitor setup in the newsroom. When there seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic, I decided to invest in an Amazon home office upgrade. I settled on a 24-inch Asus monitor ($120) and, to free up some desktop surface, an adjustable mounting arm ($30). It was easy to connect the monitor to my computer’s HDMI port and to adjust my settings so the Asus monitor — plenty big enough to display two browser windows side by side — is a seamless extension of the laptop. A bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo ($35) makes my workstation more ergonomic. (Gabe Hartwig)
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!