 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24-inch monitor
0 comments

24-inch monitor

  • 0
24-inch Asus monitor

 24-inch Asus monitor 

For the first couple of months of working from home, I sat hunched over my laptop, squinting at the tiny screen, furiously toggling among apps and browsers, very much missing my dual-monitor setup in the newsroom. When there seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic, I decided to invest in an Amazon home office upgrade. I settled on a 24-inch Asus monitor ($120) and, to free up some desktop surface, an adjustable mounting arm ($30). It was easy to connect the monitor to my computer’s HDMI port and to adjust my settings so the Asus monitor — plenty big enough to display two browser windows side by side — is a seamless extension of the laptop. A bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo ($35) makes my workstation more ergonomic. (Gabe Hartwig) 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports