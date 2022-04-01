2B: Edman is at the keystone, but does he hit leadoff?

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

One of the big offseason debates was whether Tommy Edman, who was second in the National League in doubles (41) and stolen bases (30) last year, gets on base enough to be the Cardinals' leadoff man. His on-base percentage was low at .308, although he was on second quite often and scored better than 90 runs.

The switch-hitting Edman has been working on plate discipline and also on driving the ball left-handed, the weaker of his sides. He even batted right-handed against right-handed pitchers four times last season, all of them unsuccessful.

Edman probably still is better off hitting first than he would be in a run-producing spot in the lineup, such as sixth. But wherever he is, he will be there because of his smooth transition from valuable utility man to regular second baseman. No, make that Gold Glove-winning second baseman in 2021, beating out former teammate Kolten Wong, now with Milwaukee.

Edman has good range and a strong arm, and with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s ability to go to his right, not many balls get through the right side of the infield.

The downside of Edman playing every day — he played in 159 games and had 691 plate appearances last season — is that the Cardinals weaken their reserve corps. There were suspicions that if left-handed hitter Nolan Gorman, a former top draft pick who has greater power than does Edman, showed he was ready this spring, then the converted third baseman could play second base and Edman could go back to his utility role. But Gorman appeared to be pressing in the early days of camp and was sent to Class AAA Memphis.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Edman has proven durable during his first three seasons and, even if he did move around from second base, he should play in close to 150 games and come to bat at least 600 times. He is a bit of a throwback in that he is a basestealer but doesn’t freelance much in that role as did the great basestealers of the Whitey Herzog era. The Cardinals are a good running and base-stealing club, but they are calculated in when they try to steal. Nonetheless, 30 steals in 35 attempts means many RBI opportunities for the likes of Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado — if Edman is hitting first.

Edmundo Sosa, if he fails to wrest the shortstop job from Paul DeJong, could be a backup at second, as could Brendan Donovan, who plays four or five positions. Gorman could serve as a DH if he isn’t playing second for the Cardinals, but it seemed as spring continued that he was not yet ready for regular duty in the infield.

Until Gorman is set for prime time, Edman is the second baseman. Whether he will be the leadoff man isn’t yet known.

