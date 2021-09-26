3 Bedroom Home in Affton - $184,900

Back on the market at no fault of the seller...Seller has already passed Occupancy Inspection. Charming 3 Bedroom ranch style home with finished walk out basement in Mackenzie Hills subdivision. The home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor with wood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a spacious dining room, and living room with newer carpet that walks out to the oversized deck. The garage has plenty of room and there is a separate additional storage area for all your extra storage needs, and there is plenty of parking. The finished basement is a perfect area for a family to spread out or entertain with a tile floor and laundry area. See this well maintained home today it won't last long!!