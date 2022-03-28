This wonderful home has already passed the Arnold Municipal Inspection AND the Community Fire District Inspection. Hardwood floors throughout first floor except for the updated Kitchen and Bath. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. One on each level. Attached oversized garage with asphalt driveway. Screened Porch. Level yard has a privacy fence for your enjoyment. Located in the renowned Fox School District and proximate to all kinds of shops, businesses along with restaurants. Seller is providing Choice Home Warranty Protection Plan for their savvy buyer. Spic & span clean interior shows well along with pride of ownership. Eat-in Kitchen has 42" cabinetry, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances along with a 5 burner gas range. All the windows on main floor were replaced except for the bay window in the 2nd bedroom & garage. Roof 2019 with gutter screening. Enclosed soffits. Water Heater 2015. Documents will be on-line soon. Priced to attract maximum attention. Absolutely NO show until 3-27-22.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $149,900
