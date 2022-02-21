 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $155,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home in the heart of Arnold offers a large, updated eat in kitchen, main floor laundry room (hookups in lower level as well) and is situated on almost a half acre! Full, walkout lower level is ready for finishing and could provide an opportunity for even more living space! You'll enjoy walking out the side kitchen door to the covered flagstone patio area perfect for entertaining or morning coffee. Just minutes from major highways, shopping and restaurants!

