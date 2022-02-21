 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $159,000

Welcome home to this darling ranch in the Bayshore subdivision! This home is just waiting for it’s new family to fall in love and make it your own!! The bright living room welcomes your guests and will be a great space for relaxing!! The eat in kitchen makes for a cozy space around the table! 3 Spacious bedrooms and hall bath round out the main floor. The basement features a partially finished room for a man/kid cave or workout space! Lower level laundry in the open space won’t make you feel like you are in a dungeon! Large flat yard for all of your family fun! Visit today before it’s gone!!

