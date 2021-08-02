3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $159,900

Ranch Style 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with partially finished lower level. Home is located in sought after Windsor school district. Most of the interior home has been freshly painted and seller just installed a new dishwasher. The kitchen is nicely sized with a walk out to the upper level deck! There is one full bathroom on the main on one full bathroom on the lower level. The lower level has a walk-out to the fully fenced back yard. Nice size living room and a recreation room in the lower level.