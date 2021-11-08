3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $164,900

Home has recently had a complete kitchen update with granite counters, custom cabinets, new appliances, ceramic flooring. dining space, with atrium door to semi enclosed deck and garden space, open living area with additional room for office, game room etc. 3 bedrooms with a full bath on the upper level. the bath here has had a complete update as well with ceramic shower, new vanity and flooring . lower level features a open family room and unfished storage area and laundry . Large side yard for those days to play outside . corner lot fairly level I would be very surprised if this home lasted very long