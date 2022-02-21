 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $170,000

This "AS IS" charming home is waiting for your touch! It has so much potential for any family or for the historian! Just needs a few fixes - weekend project! Tax records indicate that it was built in 1942 but have reason to believe it could even be older. The roof should last 40+ years and adds to the appeal of this home! Schedule a showing today!

