3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $179,900

PHOTOS TO COME. This charming 3 bed 2 bath home has much to offer. Newer roof, windows. Wood floors on main level. Upper-level bedrooms and bath have been updated. Home needs trim throughout and paint. New drywall has been installed sanded and ready to put your own color selection on. Opened wall between kitchen and living room. Also has a driveway on each side with access to front porch. No moving vehicles around. Home being SOLD AS IS. Seller has city of Arnold passed inspection and approved termite inspection when he purchased. All this on a quiet street close to schools, shopping, park, interstate 55 and 270. Seller will view all contracts as they are submitted. Seller has the right to accept any offer at any time. Hurry this won't last long