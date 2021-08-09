3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $185,000

Welcome home to your beautifully updated home located in a quiet picturesque neighborhood - 1311 Lakemont! This home sits in a quiet, private lake community. You will walk in and immediately be greeted by the sprawling wood floors, fresh paint, updates throughout and eye-catching 1.24 acre lot as this home backs to trees! The kitchen is absolutely stunning with glowing white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and natural light illuminating the space. Equipped with ample counter space for cooking and storage, the kitchen is sure to be a favorite place to entertain! You will love the separate dining and spacious living room!! The lower level offers additional living space with a bedroom, a full bathroom, and a place for couches and recreation. Double doors to the driveway are just one of the many added perks. Come quick, grab your agent, and stop in to see what all the hype is about! Showings begin Saturday 8/7, Open Sunday 1-3pm 8/8, any/all offers due Monday 8/9 by noon!