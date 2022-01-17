3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $187,000

3 bed, 2 bath split level home situated on a double lot near major highways & shopping. This home is being sold as-is but has had several major improvements over the past couple of years, including: composite deck, HVAC system, attic fan, and windows. All bedrooms are generous size with the master having access to the bathroom and a walk in closet. This home will need some cosmetic updates throughout but has tons of potential and is priced very affordably for the area.