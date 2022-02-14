3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $199,900

HONEY STOP THE CAR!! You don't want to miss this one. You will fall in love as you walk in the door seeing the gleaming hard wood floors, stunning kitchen w/ white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & the cutest barn door you ever saw! Plenty of room in the eat in kitchen for everyone, the spectacular lighting provides for a cozy atmosphere. Hallway bath w/ subway tile , fun black/white tile flooring. Master bedroom suite w/ half bath featuring beautiful black tile flooring. 2 add. bedrooms finish off the main floor. LL entertainment area w/ newer carpeting as of Jan/2022 & this is THE SPACE where the gang will gather. It sports a a wet bar & huge rec room which would be perfect for a theater room, pool table & new home gym. LL also features a separate room that would be perfect for a home office or add. sleeping area . All of this and still plenty of room for storage & laundry room. Step outside to a covered patio overlooking a huge backyard w/ play set.