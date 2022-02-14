HONEY STOP THE CAR!! You don't want to miss this one. You will fall in love as you walk in the door seeing the gleaming hard wood floors, stunning kitchen w/ white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & the cutest barn door you ever saw! Plenty of room in the eat in kitchen for everyone, the spectacular lighting provides for a cozy atmosphere. Hallway bath w/ subway tile , fun black/white tile flooring. Master bedroom suite w/ half bath featuring beautiful black tile flooring. 2 add. bedrooms finish off the main floor. LL entertainment area w/ newer carpeting as of Jan/2022 & this is THE SPACE where the gang will gather. It sports a a wet bar & huge rec room which would be perfect for a theater room, pool table & new home gym. LL also features a separate room that would be perfect for a home office or add. sleeping area . All of this and still plenty of room for storage & laundry room. Step outside to a covered patio overlooking a huge backyard w/ play set.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $199,900
