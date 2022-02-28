Take a look at this Meticulously Maintained, One Owner home in the heart of Arnold! This Three Bed, Two Bath home has been well taken care of over the years! As you walk into the home through the double front doors you will notice this home boasts with tons of natural light, an Open Floor Plan, Gorgeous Wood Floors throughout, and a beautiful Wood burning fireplace & Mantle! All Stainless Steel appliances stay with the home. Looking to finish your basement- all this home needs is flooring and it's complete! The large laundry/mud room includes a sump pump, walkout basement, and leads into the oversized Two Car Garage! Looking for a place to entertain guests- the large deck off of the kitchen and patio below will be just what you're looking for. The backyard has plenty of space for a swing set or to let your dogs run. Extra Updates include: New Roof in 2018, New Siding, Soffit, & Gutters in 2020, and New Furnace/AC w 10 yr Warranty in 2016. Schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $200,000
