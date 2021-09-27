3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $210,000

PRICE REDUCED! Must see! Fabulous location! Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick Ranch home located in Fox C-6 school district! Freshly painted interior with new carpeting. Features include: Covered front entry, Wood burning fireplace in living room, private 3 seasons porch in the back of the house that leads to a large detached 2 car garage on a level 0.4 acre corner lot! Plenty of parking and room for recreational toys, a pool and gardening! Full, finished lower level complete with an office area, family room, a 2nd kitchen area and full bath! (In-law quarters?)Dryer hook up has both gas or electric. Move-in ready!(association fee $200.00 yearly) Already passed Arnold code compliance inspection and Rock Community fire inspection! Convenient to "all"!! (parks, schools, Highways, shopping)!Minutes from St. Louis amenities. Walking distance to Fox campus! Price is negotiable! Open House! SEPTEMBER 12TH ( 1-3P.M.)