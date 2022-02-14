The one you have been waiting for! This gem has a ton of updates for the new owner! BRAND NEW ROOF to be installed prior to closing. This gem has a jaw-dropping spacious kitchen that was just completed remodeled in 2018 with gorgeous cabinets, flooring, stunning backsplash, and countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances are just a few months old (10/21) Hall Bath Updates 2021. Master Bath Updates 2019. Screen Door 2020. Windows 2020 (some in 2009) Interior Doors 2016. New Driveway & Patio 2014. Deck 2010. Vinyl Siding & Porch 2010. Besides a very long list of updates, this awesome home features an open floor plan with spacious rooms. The lower level features a huge rec room with plenty of room for a bar addition, gym space, office area & more. The garage is supersized and features plenty of room for your cars & storage galore. Awesome fenced backyard features a huge deck, patio & TWO sheds that will stay. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, two highways & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $220,000
