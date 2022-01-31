 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $229,000

This lovely home sits on a spacious corner lot. The dine in kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. From the breakfast room walk out the door leading to the beautiful 8X9 deck, brick patio, and a spacious fenced in backyard! A large picture window provides natural light in the living room with hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring, and a spa-like full bath with a ceramic tile floor. The lower level includes a large rec room, fireplace, half bath, huge storage and laundry area, built-in workbench and storage shelves. You will enjoy the 2 car side entry oversized garage with additional off street parking on driveway! Get ready to call this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News