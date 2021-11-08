 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $249,900

Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 full bath space offers a stylish living room with natural light. First bedroom can be used for main floor laundry room, or laundry can be moved down to basement. Eat-in kitchen enters to the back deck with ample space for a barbecue grill setup. Updates include new light fixtures and vanities, brand new carpet installed in all 3 bedrooms and new luxury vinyl plank installed in lower level. Basement walks out to the in-ground pool. Enjoy extra storage or a workshop space in the oversized two car garage. Water heater replaced in 2020 and electric panel replaced in 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News