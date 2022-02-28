Calling all car enthusiast, craftsmen & women! This is the 5 car garage home you have been waiting for. Front entry 2 car 30 ft deep garage is fully insulated, drywalled & has a heater. The side entry 3 car garage can fit a full-sized truck with extended cab & still have plenty of space to move around. This split-level home has a parquet flooring entry. Vaulted great room leads into the dining room w/3 window bay. Kitchen features pantry & breakfast room w/slider door access to backyard patio. Owner's suite has private bath. 2 additional bedrooms & full hall bath complete the main level. Lower level features living room w/wood burning fireplace, utility/laundry room. There is a functioning toilet in the lower level but it is not in a proper bath room. This home does need TLC and is priced accordingly. It is conveniently located to Arnold Commons. Home to be sold in as-is/where-is condition. Seller will not pay for ANY inspections or have any work preformed from ANY inspections.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.