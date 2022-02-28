3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $249,900

Calling all car enthusiast, craftsmen & women! This is the 5 car garage home you have been waiting for. Front entry 2 car 30 ft deep garage is fully insulated, drywalled & has a heater. The side entry 3 car garage can fit a full-sized truck with extended cab & still have plenty of space to move around. This split-level home has a parquet flooring entry. Vaulted great room leads into the dining room w/3 window bay. Kitchen features pantry & breakfast room w/slider door access to backyard patio. Owner's suite has private bath. 2 additional bedrooms & full hall bath complete the main level. Lower level features living room w/wood burning fireplace, utility/laundry room. There is a functioning toilet in the lower level but it is not in a proper bath room. This home does need TLC and is priced accordingly. It is conveniently located to Arnold Commons. Home to be sold in as-is/where-is condition. Seller will not pay for ANY inspections or have any work preformed from ANY inspections.