3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $250,000

Large Split Foyer Home w/ Double Front Entry Doors * 14 x 13 Living Room * Separate Dining Room * Updated 14 x 11 Eat-in Kitchen w/ Premium Maple Cabinetry, Black Appliances includes smooth top Stove, Micro-hood, Dishwasher & Refrigerator w/ Icemaker, Pantry & Ceiling Fan * 14 x 14 Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath, Ceramic Tile Flooring & Shower Surround, Mirrored Closet Doors & Ceiling Fan * Large (11 x 10) Sr & Jr Bedrooms * Hall Bath w/ Double Vanity, Ceramic Tile Floor/Tub Surround & Linen Closet * Lower Level Family Room w/ Masonry Fireplace w/ Buck Stove Insert * Large Bonus Room * Vinyl Tilt-In Windows * White 6 Panel Doors/Trim * Attic Fan * Low Maintenance Exterior w/ 3 sides Brick, Enclosed Soffits/Fascia * Huge 20 x 18 Deck in Fenced Yard w/ Double Gate on Side * Oversized Garage (25 deep x 24 wide for Storage), Insulated Garage Door & Keypad * New 30 yr Architectural Shingled Roof - 11/21 * Conveniently located close to Shopping Centers and Hwy 141/55 * And So MUCH MORE!

