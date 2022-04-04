3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $254,900

Completely remodeled split level style home located in Fox school district. Main floor offers large living room followed by dining room with access to patio, all new kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, quartz counter top, mosaic tile backsplash and all appliances. Down the hallway all new bathroom with ceramic tile flooring and bath tub enclosure, 2 bedrooms (one very large 15x11) complete main level. Lower level offers another room that can be used as a bedroom or family room, it has door, closet space, fire place and all new full bathroom. All new flooring throughout the house, freshly painted, recessed lighting in kitchen dining room and living room, all new widows, six panel doors. Two car garage. Fully fenced back yard, concrete sidewalk and new 17x18 concrete patio with half round steps, perfect for your outdoor entertainment. Close to shopping and easy access to Highway 55.