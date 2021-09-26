3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $264,900

Welcome to this lovely 3-bdrm, 2 bath ranch home! You'll love the light & bright vaulted great room & gas fireplace with the openness to the dining room and kitchen/breakfast room. The spacious updated kitchen offers newer appliances (refrigerator stays), white cabinets, granite countertops & backsplash ceramic flooring, a pantry, a breakfast room with a bay window & a door to the patio. The main floor laundry rounds out the main level. In the LL you'll find a huge unfinished walk-out basement & workspace & egress window for your finishing touches & a possible bedroom. This home also boasts a split bedroom plan, vinyl tilt-in windows, 6-panel doors, ceiling fans, a 2-car garage. A/C unit 2 years old & freshly painted throughout & more. This is a great location -- close to schools, shopping & highways. Don't miss out! See virtual tour. MOTIVATED SELLERS. AGENT BONUS $2,000 FOR AN ACCEPTED CONTRACT BY 10/15/2021 & CLOSING DATE OF 11/15/2021 OR EARLIER