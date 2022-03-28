Showings will begin at 1:00 on Sat 3/26. Open House Sunday 1-3pm. Don't miss this lovely ranch home in the Fox School District. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and sits on a nice quiet no through street. Walk inside and notice the vaulted ceilings and nice open floor plan. The great room features a gas fireplace and is open to the dining room and updated kitchen. There's plenty of cabinetry, a nice pantry, beautiful granite counters, and newer stainless appliances. Main floor laundry. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk in closet and ensuite with soaker tub and separate shower. The fully finished lower level has a large family room, gaming area, half bath, and office space. Plenty of storage space as well in the unfinished side of the basement as well as the attached 2 car garage. Seller prefers a May 20 closing date if possible.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $289,900
