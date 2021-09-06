3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $289,900

Huge Raised Ranch style home with finished walk out lower level, solid wood flooring, 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Bathrooms, Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and over looks the beautiful POOL! The kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, walk in pantry, breakfast room and main floor laundry! Oversized great room offers plenty of space for large family gatherings and has an oversized bay window making the room even bigger! The lower level is nicely finished with laminate flooring, mini kitchen or wet bar, living room and plenty of room for an additional bedroom or game room, full bath and tons of extra storage in the unfinished utility room. Level back yard is beautifully landscaped and surrounded by a custom fence, Pool deck and has a large deck off the breakfast room. This home is also located in Seckman Schools, just minuets from local eateries, shopping, and highway 55, yet tucked away in this quaint private neighborhood!