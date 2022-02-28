3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $295,000

HOME WITH A VIEW! Beautiful Ranch home on high bluff overlooking Meramec River, NOT in a flood plain, backs to woods, common ground. Enter foyer w/access to great room w/vaulted ceiling, real wood flooring, w/b fireplace, open floor plan. Kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite counters, walk-in pantry. Main floor laundry (a washer & dryer will be provided but NOT ones present at time of showing). Breakfast room w/bay accesses the 12'x32' new deck. Primary bedroom suite w/cathedral ceiling, w/i closet & private bath w/5' shower. Updated bathrooms w/ceramic tile flooring & adult height vanities. Entertain in the finished LL w/huge rec room & large 1/2 Bath. Lots of storage space could be coverted to more living space, walk out lower level to covered 23' x 12' concrete patio. Low maint exterior w/brick front & keystone Accents, vinyl siding & enclosed soffits/fascia, 30 yr architectural shingled roof ('17), a 1-acre pond. MORE PHOTOS 2/25 pm