DARING Curb appeal with this ADORABLE 3 bedroom/3 bath villa located just off hwy 55 & Richardson road. Entry foyer with wood floors opens to an expansive living room and dining area with bay window and sliding glass door leading out to the patio and backyard. Open kitchen accentuated by decadent upgraded cabinetry with decorative moldings, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry located by the kitchen leads to the 2-car garage. Lovely main floor master suite offers private bathroom with large shower. 2nd bedroom and 2nd full hall bath polish off the 1st floor. Lower Level has BEAUTIFULLY finished out!! Wet bar area boasts vinyl plank flooring. Spacious Rec/family area is great for gathering! Lower level also offers a THIRD bedroom WITH Egress window and a 3rd bathroom with shower. Home also features 9ft. Ceilings and 36 inch interior door openings.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $299,900
