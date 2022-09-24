Open House Sunday 9/25 1-3PM. Why wait to build!? This 3 year young 2 story located in a beautiful, quiet, small subdivision is ready for it's new owner. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has so many options you will definitely want to take a look. The beautiful kitchen has an island, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry and a bay window! The main floor laundry is close by as well. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom is huge and it has a large walk-in closet. The bath has a separate shower, tub and a dual vanity. The walk-out basement has a rough-in and is waiting for your final touches. The large backyard is newly fenced, backs to woods and the whole yard is furnished with an in-ground sprinkler system! This is a must see home!
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $314,785
