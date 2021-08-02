Stunning 2 year “New” home will impress everyone as soon as you enter! Soaring vaulted ceilings in the Greatroom & stunning real wood floors highlight the open floor plan of this 3 bedrm, 3 full bath home. The Greatrm in anchored by the floor to ceiling stone fireplace, built w/convenient gas logs. The kitchen has a custom layout with pantry cabinets, 8+foot island & richly stained wood cabinets. The glass tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances complete this custom look. A bay window in the dining area opens onto the patio where you’ll enjoy the peace & quiet of this small new development. Wood floors continue into the owner’s suite w/double door entry, vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet. Perfectly designed to offer additional living space, the lower level includes a double door entry, egress window & new full bath. So many upgrades & extra’s went into the construction of this home by G’Sell Contracting, you can't build this home for this price! Don’t miss unique opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $329,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against the county mandate.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
AT&T sold the building in 2006 for $205 million. It's now valued at $14 million.
Ben Poremba's restaurants and Apotheosis Comics & Lounge say nonvaccinated customers are still welcome to eat and drink outdoors.
Health officials said they are prioritizing disease investigation for infections among children younger than 12, as coronavirus cases continue to rise