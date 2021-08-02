3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $329,999

Stunning 2 year “New” home will impress everyone as soon as you enter! Soaring vaulted ceilings in the Greatroom & stunning real wood floors highlight the open floor plan of this 3 bedrm, 3 full bath home. The Greatrm in anchored by the floor to ceiling stone fireplace, built w/convenient gas logs. The kitchen has a custom layout with pantry cabinets, 8+foot island & richly stained wood cabinets. The glass tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances complete this custom look. A bay window in the dining area opens onto the patio where you’ll enjoy the peace & quiet of this small new development. Wood floors continue into the owner’s suite w/double door entry, vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet. Perfectly designed to offer additional living space, the lower level includes a double door entry, egress window & new full bath. So many upgrades & extra’s went into the construction of this home by G’Sell Contracting, you can't build this home for this price! Don’t miss unique opportunity!